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Did I mention anyone's name?: Udhayanidhi on arrest

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Tamil Nadu police have booked Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine sections, including allegations that he insulted the modesty of a woman, following an FIR against him over his alleged "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

He has been arrested by Thanjavur East Police and is being taken to Thanjavur. Responding to the police action, Udayanidhi termed it a 'comedy'.

Speaking to reporters following his detention, Udhayanidhi denied making any derogatory remarks and said the controversy was the result of edited and misleading content being circulated.

"They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Udhayanidhi, the leader of opposition, who was picked up from his residence in Chennai's Neelangarai by the Thanjavur police, told reporters who gathered there that the "court will decide".

"Did I mention anyone's name except the CM's? Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide," he told reporters before being escorted away by police. -- PTI and ANI

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