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Delhi blast: Court extends judicial custody of Dr Shaheen, others till Aug 12

Tue, 04 August 2026
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A special NIA court at Rouse Avenue court complex on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Red Fort blast case accused persons till August 12.

This case pertains to the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case. 

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against several accused persons. 

One of them has expired in the deadly blast that took place near Red Fort in November 2025.

The case was taken up by the newly designated Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue court complex. 

Special judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma extended the judicial custody till August 12. 

The special NIA court is to consider the charge sheet filed by the NIA.

NIA produced accused Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar before the court through video conferencing.

Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed the first charge sheet. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons in connection with the blast that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025. 

According to the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property. -- ANI

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