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Dabur seeks legal advise over FSSAI prohibition on '100%' claims on select products

Tue, 04 August 2026
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22:37
File image/PTI Photo/Rediff archives
File image/PTI Photo/Rediff archives
A day after FSSAI prohibited Dabur India from using misleading '100 per cent' claims on several products, the homegrown FMCG major said it is "seeking legal advice" on the future course of action, hinting towards approaching a legal forum against the food regulator.
Dabur stated that it had already initiated the transition of product labels, advertisements and website content referred to in the FSSAI order by removing the '100 per cent' claim, with most changes either completed or currently underway.
The company said it is responding to the regulator and will continue to engage constructively with FSSAI to resolve the matter.
However, the company also added: "Dabur is also seeking legal advice on the future course of action."
On Monday, Food regulator FSSAI had said it has prohibited Dabur India from selling many products such as honey, cow ghee, and edible oils using '100 per cent' claims, saying that such labelling is against the law.
In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading '100 per cent' claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other such items. -- PTI

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