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CRPF officer shoots two colleagues dead, kills himself

Tue, 04 August 2026
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A CRPF officer shot his two colleagues dead and injured another before he killed himself in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, police said.

Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that the incident took place at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7 am when ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, fired at his colleagues.

The ASI later shot himself and died at the spot, the DSP said.

"Two personnel, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav died on the spot," she said.

Another CRPF personnel ASI/Mane Govind Sripul was injured in the incident and taken to a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, Sarkar said.  Senior CRPF and police officers rushed to the camp, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, she added. PTI    

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