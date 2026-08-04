Cow smugglers open fire at police in Haryana's Nuh; one held, three cattle rescued

21:48

An alleged cow smuggler was arrested following a brief encounter in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday while his associate managed to flee, police said.



The police recovered three cattle being transported a pickup vehicle, along with an illegal firearm and cartridges from the spot.



An FIR has been registered in this connection at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station.



According to police, the encounter took place Tuesday morning near Beewa village in Ferozpur Jhirka when the smugglers were transporting the cattle.



Upon receiving inputs, teams of the special anti-cow slaughter unit set up a barricade near Beewa village. Soon after, the pickup vehicle was seen approaching and signalled to stop, but the driver broke through the barricade and sped away, prompting police teams to give chase.



A senior police officer said during the pursuit, the vehicle driver attempted to turn the vehicle around in haste, but the engine stalled, bringing the vehicle to a halt. -- PTI