Congress should apologise for remarks against Sunetra Pawar: Amruta Fadnavis

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Amruta Fadnavis/ANI Photo

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress' for its "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) remark against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and said insulting a woman in suh a manner was unacceptable.



"It is unfortunate that the Congress made such a remark. Insulting a woman in this manner is completely wrong. We cannot tolerate this in progressive Maharashtra. They should apologise," she told reporters.



Taking a swipe at the opposition, she said there were many people who indulged in "stunt politics".



"There are many people in the opposition who engage in stunts since morning. That is nothing new for us. People should be smart and intelligent enough to understand who is merely indulging in stunts and who is raising genuine issues," she said.



Fadnavis was reacting to the Congress' criticism of the deputy chief minister as 'gungi gudiya' and said the party should withdraw its remarks and apologise.



The issue flared after the Congress posted a video on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in his home district Beed.



In the recent video, Munde is seen interrupting a journalist's question. Pawar did not respond to the question but left the venue once Munde announced the interaction as over. -- PTI