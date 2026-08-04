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Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' becomes India's highest-grossing IMAX release

Tue, 04 August 2026
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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has become India's highest-grossing IMAX release, earning Rs 63 crore across 34 IMAX screens in just 17 days and overtaking the lifetime IMAX collections of the filmmaker's previous movie Oppenheimer.

The record came after Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal Pictures International, IMAX Corporation and exhibition partners mounted a weeks-long campaign featuring exclusive merchandise, fan experiences and exhibitor-led initiatives that kept audience interest alive throughout the film's theatrical run.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, The Odyssey surpassed Oppenheimer, which grossed Rs 50 crore during its entire IMAX run in India, making Nolan the only filmmaker whose films occupy the top two spots among the country's highest-grossing IMAX releases.

"Christopher Nolan came to Mumbai in July and told us Indian audiences are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world. This is the proof. The top two highest-grossing IMAX releases in India's history are both his films. Not one, but two films from the same director, made the same way, for the same reason, because he believes cinema is meant to be seen at the scale only IMAX can give it." -- PTI

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