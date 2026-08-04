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Asaram gets 20-day parole from Rajasthan HC

Tue, 04 August 2026
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19:50
Self-styled 'godman' Asaram/ANI Photo
Self-styled 'godman' Asaram/ANI Photo
The Rajasthan high court had granted 20-day parole to self-styled "godman" Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 case of sexually assaulting a minor, saying the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his parole application.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit granted relief to the 85-year-old Asaram, who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, taking note of the duration of his incarceration and his conduct during earlier periods of interim release.

It observed that Asaram has already undergone imprisonment for 13 years, one month and 24 days. It noted that he had previously been granted interim bail on several occasions and there was no record of him violating the conditions of bail, attempting to evade the legal process, intimidating witnesses or creating any law and order problem during those periods.

The court in its Monday order allowed the first regular parole to Asaram, directing that he be released for 20 days on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 along with two solvent sureties of Rs. 25,000 each.

During the hearing, the State informed the court that Asaram's application had earlier been rejected by a committee headed by the Jodhpur District Collector and District Magistrate. -- PTI

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