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After Datia bypoll defeat, MP BJP dissolves party's district unit

Tue, 04 August 2026
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In the wake of the party candidate's defeat in the Datia by-poll, the Madhya Pradesh BJP on Tuesday dissolved its entire district unit on the recommendation of the probe committee.

The Congress on Monday retained the Datia assembly seat with Ghanshyam Singh trouncing BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes.

Singh polled 66,757 votes, while Tiwari received 60,741. Azad Samaj Party candidate Damodar Yadav received 22,527 votes, finishing third.

A letter issued by the BJP's state office secretary Shyam Mahajan said, "On the recommendation of the committee, the (party's) State President directed to dissolve the Datia district unit and sack all its functionaries including the zila president."

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the organisation and government to review the Datia by-poll defeat after which a two-member committee was formed to probe it.

An official statement issued by the party said that State General Secretary Gaurav Randive and senior leader Ambaram Karada have been appointed as members of the committee. -- PTI

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