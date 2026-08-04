Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

3 NCPI MPs skip NDA meet amid rift among TMC rebels

Tue, 04 August 2026
Share:
21:29
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and leaders of the National Democratic Alliance allies on Tuesday attended the ruling coalition's weekly meeting of parliamentarians, where the absence of three NCPI MPs stood out amid signs of differences within the 20-member group of Trinamool Congress rebels over its association with the alliance.

Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan and Yusuf Pathan, representing West Bengal's Jangipur, Murshidabad and Baharampur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, had also stayed away from the NDA parliamentary party "Mangal Milan" meeting attended by NCPI MPs on July 28.

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Khan said, "We are not with the NDA, and neither are we going to the BJP, rest assured. There was an NDA meeting today also, and the three of us did not go. But we will attend the meeting called by the chief minister (Suvendu Adhikari) because it is about developmental works in my seat. We will not support any step that is against Muslims as well."

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also visited Parliament House during the day.

Sources said that the three MPs, who represent Muslim-majority constituencies, "chose to skip the NDA meeting after a section of their voters questioned their perceived association with the BJP".

The absence of the three MPs assumes significance as the recognition of the 20-member NCPI group in the Lok Sabha is still pending before Speaker Om Birla. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, US working towards interim trade agreement: MEA
LIVE! India, US working towards interim trade agreement: MEA

HC grants 20-day parole to self-styled 'godman' Asaram
HC grants 20-day parole to self-styled 'godman' Asaram

The Rajasthan high court has granted 20-day parole to self-styled "godman" Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 case of sexually assaulting a minor, saying the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his...

WhatsApp begins testing age checks for Indian users
WhatsApp begins testing age checks for Indian users

WhatsApp is testing new ways for users in India to confirm their age as it prepares to comply with upcoming legal requirements, including those related to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the Meta-owned messaging platform...

NEET-PG row: High-powered panel to audit admission system
NEET-PG row: High-powered panel to audit admission system

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has constituted a high-powered committee headed by the director general of health services (DGHS) to formulate a mechanism for conducting a comprehensive audit of the existing system...

India brings back 274 fugitives from 36 countries in 7 years
India brings back 274 fugitives from 36 countries in 7 years

As many as 274 fugitives have been repatriated from 36 countries in the last 7 years, an average of around 40 per year and a 10-fold jump from the 2004-13 period when around four fugitives were brought back every year, the government...