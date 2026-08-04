3 NCPI MPs skip NDA meet amid rift among TMC rebels

21:29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and leaders of the National Democratic Alliance allies on Tuesday attended the ruling coalition's weekly meeting of parliamentarians, where the absence of three NCPI MPs stood out amid signs of differences within the 20-member group of Trinamool Congress rebels over its association with the alliance.



Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan and Yusuf Pathan, representing West Bengal's Jangipur, Murshidabad and Baharampur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, had also stayed away from the NDA parliamentary party "Mangal Milan" meeting attended by NCPI MPs on July 28.



Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Khan said, "We are not with the NDA, and neither are we going to the BJP, rest assured. There was an NDA meeting today also, and the three of us did not go. But we will attend the meeting called by the chief minister (Suvendu Adhikari) because it is about developmental works in my seat. We will not support any step that is against Muslims as well."



West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also visited Parliament House during the day.



Sources said that the three MPs, who represent Muslim-majority constituencies, "chose to skip the NDA meeting after a section of their voters questioned their perceived association with the BJP".



The absence of the three MPs assumes significance as the recognition of the 20-member NCPI group in the Lok Sabha is still pending before Speaker Om Birla. -- PTI