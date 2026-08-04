20 heatstroke deaths, 4,853 cases since March; Maharashtra tops deaths

16:23

Twenty people have died due to heatstroke while 4,853 cases have been reported across the country since March 1 this year, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of fatalities and Telangana reporting the most cases, according to government data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated that acting on the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs has included heatwaves and lightning in the list of notified natural calamities under the operational guidelines for the administration of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the 2026-31 award period.



He said a policy framework for providing relief assistance through the SDRF and NDRF is now in place, and heatwave mitigation projects are also eligible under the disaster mitigation funds. -- PTI