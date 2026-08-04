12 injured amid turbulence on Phuket-Delhi Air India flight

14:03

An Air India flight operating from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi encountered turbulence during cruise on Tuesday, resulting in a brief change in altitude leaving 12 passengers and crew members with minor injuries.



Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal gate, with several passengers seen being assisted out in wheelchairs, while others appeared with bandages on their heads before being taken for medical evaluation.



In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI2379 experienced a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event" while en route to Delhi.



"Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude," the airline said.



The airline said the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.



"There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson added. -- ANI