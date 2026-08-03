Wrestlers will file appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal: Vinesh

14:19

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday said that the women wrestlers who had filed a sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will appeal against a Delhi court's decision to acquit him.



A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers.



"From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan," Phogat posted on 'X'.



""We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers.



"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Bhogat said.



Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case. -- PTI