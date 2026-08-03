Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Will keep raising students' voice: Rahul

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
21:04
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will keep raising the voice of students affected by paper leaks and ensure that they get justice, asserting that no more excuses would be acceptable and those responsible would either have to accept accountability or step down.

The remarks of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha came ahead of his address to students and youths at a 'Chhatra Samvad' in Prayagraj on August 8.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'If jobs aren't secured, the throne will shake'. After Kota and Dehradun, 'Chhatron ki Goonj' is now reaching Prayagraj. This is the city where lakhs of young people have been preparing for years -- filling out forms, paying fees, and endlessly waiting.'

'Paper leaks snatched away their present; stalled recruitment processes took away their future. And just a few days ago, these very students faced lathi-charge and pellet guns in Delhi - simply for demanding their rights,' he said.

'We will continue to raise their voice and ensure they get justice. No more excuses -- accept accountability or step down. August 8 -- See you in Prayagraj,' the former Congress chief said.

The programme will be held at K P Ground in Prayagraj and over 1.5 lakh students have registered for the event, with participation expected from students across eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.

Gandhi intends to focus on several key issues during the event, including the 'question paper leak mafia' and employment concerns.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Prashant Kishor breaches BJP bastion, Cong wins Datia
Prashant Kishor breaches BJP bastion, Cong wins Datia

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor made a stunning electoral debut by winning Bihar's Bankipur assembly seat, a long-held BJP bastion. Concurrently, the Congress retained the Datia assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP...

LIVE! Gujarat withdraws cases against NEET protesters
LIVE! Gujarat withdraws cases against NEET protesters

Modi video removal: IT panel seeks Zuckerberg's apology
Modi video removal: IT panel seeks Zuckerberg's apology

A parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology has demanded a personal apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook. The committee also discussed...

Bankipur win gives Prashant Kishor a foothold in Bihar
Bankipur win gives Prashant Kishor a foothold in Bihar

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has secured its first seat in the Bihar Assembly, with Kishor winning the Bankipur bypoll in his electoral debut, stunning the BJP in its long-held bastion.

Stalker stabs woman teacher to death at Faridabad school
Stalker stabs woman teacher to death at Faridabad school

A female teacher in Faridabad was brutally stabbed to death by a masked man inside a private school. Police arrested the accused, Amit, within hours, who confessed to the crime, which preliminary investigation suggests was an act of...