Will keep raising students' voice: Rahul

21:04

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will keep raising the voice of students affected by paper leaks and ensure that they get justice, asserting that no more excuses would be acceptable and those responsible would either have to accept accountability or step down.



The remarks of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha came ahead of his address to students and youths at a 'Chhatra Samvad' in Prayagraj on August 8.



In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'If jobs aren't secured, the throne will shake'. After Kota and Dehradun, 'Chhatron ki Goonj' is now reaching Prayagraj. This is the city where lakhs of young people have been preparing for years -- filling out forms, paying fees, and endlessly waiting.'



'Paper leaks snatched away their present; stalled recruitment processes took away their future. And just a few days ago, these very students faced lathi-charge and pellet guns in Delhi - simply for demanding their rights,' he said.



'We will continue to raise their voice and ensure they get justice. No more excuses -- accept accountability or step down. August 8 -- See you in Prayagraj,' the former Congress chief said.



The programme will be held at K P Ground in Prayagraj and over 1.5 lakh students have registered for the event, with participation expected from students across eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.



Gandhi intends to focus on several key issues during the event, including the 'question paper leak mafia' and employment concerns. -- PTI