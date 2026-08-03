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Viral video shows Delhi Police urging CJP organisers to make crowd-control arrangements

Mon, 03 August 2026
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A video purportedly recorded at Jantar Mantar a day before the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest march on July 20 has surfaced online, showing senior Delhi Police officers asking the organisers to implement adequate crowd-management measures before the gathering swelled.

The viral video captures an interaction involving New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Purohit and CJP representatives Saurav Das and other members. 

The police officers expressed concern over the absence of volunteers at the protest venue despite the likelihood of a large turnout. One officer is heard advising the organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd.  

According to police, they repeatedly cautioned the organisers that inadequate crowd-management arrangements could make the situation difficult to handle as attendance increased. 

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said they had contacted the CJP and had asked them to control the crowd and maintain law and order. 

The CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' protest march in New Delhi turned violent, injuring 118 police personnel, including senior officers and several women officers and approximately 60 protesters. 

However, the tension culminated in a major political breakthrough on July 25. 

Hours after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the CJP called off its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET issue immediately, declaring that the government had finally accepted all its demands.  -- PTI

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