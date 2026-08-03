Trump says new Iran talks to begin today

09:08

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday.



Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussion channels were active.



"We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.



The US President revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran led him to halt what was originally planned as a "massive attack" on Friday.



Trump further indicated that an agreement could be reached regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that an accord would be established concerning the denuclearisation of Iran.



Iran's defence minister said on X that the country was "neither surprised nor passive" following Trump's announcement and said Iran remains alert in the face of concrete threats from the US.



The sudden turn towards diplomacy comes as mediators race to reactivate a dynamic framework between Washington and Tehran. According to Israeli media reports on Sunday, regional intermediaries are attempting to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month to ensure the strategic waterway remains open, fee-free, for 60 days.



Iranian state media similarly indicated that discussions between Iran and Oman concerning a joint operational mechanism to govern the maritime corridor were in their final stages.



The initial framework had previously collapsed due to conflicting interpretations, with Trump asserting the passage would remain open permanently, while Tehran maintained the agreement preserved its sovereign control over the trade route.



Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz "will in no way return to the status it was before February 28", the day the war started.