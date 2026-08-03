Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trump says new Iran talks to begin today

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
09:08
image
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday.
 
Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussion channels were active. 

"We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.

The US President revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran led him to halt what was originally planned as a "massive attack" on Friday.

Trump further indicated that an agreement could be reached regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that an accord would be established concerning the denuclearisation of Iran.

Iran's defence minister said on X that the country was "neither surprised nor passive" following Trump's announcement and said Iran remains alert in the face of concrete threats from the US.

The sudden turn towards diplomacy comes as mediators race to reactivate a dynamic framework between Washington and Tehran. According to Israeli media reports on Sunday, regional intermediaries are attempting to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month to ensure the strategic waterway remains open, fee-free, for 60 days.

Iranian state media similarly indicated that discussions between Iran and Oman concerning a joint operational mechanism to govern the maritime corridor were in their final stages.

The initial framework had previously collapsed due to conflicting interpretations, with Trump asserting the passage would remain open permanently, while Tehran maintained the agreement preserved its sovereign control over the trade route.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz "will in no way return to the status it was before February 28", the day the war started.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says new Iran talks to begin today
LIVE! Trump says new Iran talks to begin today

3 bypoll results today: Will Prashant Kishor spring surprise?
3 bypoll results today: Will Prashant Kishor spring surprise?

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

CJP backs J'khand students' stir over JPSC exam irregularities
CJP backs J'khand students' stir over JPSC exam irregularities

The Cockroach Janta Party has extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams.

Assam Floods: Village A River Wiped Out
Assam Floods: Village A River Wiped Out

The water rose from knee level to chest height within minutes before climbing even higher. Homes crumbled, cattle sheds collapsed and everything that could be carried away by the current vanished.

Ram Temple skit row: Slipper attack on Pappu Yadav at presser
Ram Temple skit row: Slipper attack on Pappu Yadav at presser

The controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified on Sunday after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in...