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Truck crashes into Kanwariyas in Gulhariya; one dead

Mon, 03 August 2026
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10:05
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A Kanwariya was killed and another injured after a truck hit their group near the Saryu River bridge under the Gulhariya police station limits in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Yadav (28), who had come from Gorakhpur to collect water from the Saryu River. The incident took place on Sunday.

Dr Rahul Yadav, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya, said that Yadav was rushed to the hospital in a very critical condition.

"28-year-old Akash Yadav was run over by a truck near the Saryu River. He was a Kanwariya who had come from Gorakhpur to collect water from the Saryu River," he told ANI.

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