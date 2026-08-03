Stock markets take winning run to 4th day

17:25

Stock market benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 544.39 points and Nifty surging 1.60 per cent, following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions.



Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism.



Extending the winning momentum to the fourth day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 78,639.03. During the day, it surged 800.46 points, or 1 per cent, to 78,895.10.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 390.70 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 24,774.30.



From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Eternal, ITC, and Axis Bank were among the major winners.



Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Tata Steel were among the laggards. -- PTI