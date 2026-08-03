Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets take winning run to 4th day

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
17:25
image
Stock market benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 544.39 points and Nifty surging 1.60 per cent, following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions.

Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism.

Extending the winning momentum to the fourth day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 78,639.03. During the day, it surged 800.46 points, or 1 per cent, to 78,895.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 390.70 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 24,774.30.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Eternal, ITC, and Axis Bank were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Tata Steel were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor heads for victory in Bankipur bypoll
LIVE! Prashant Kishor heads for victory in Bankipur bypoll

Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia
Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC
States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC

The Supreme Court has clarified that state governments can withdraw FIRs against students who protested the NEET paper leak, provided they are not involved in grave or heinous offences. This ruling comes amidst concerns over police...

I was a moderate Hindu, now I want to convert to...: Kangana
I was a moderate Hindu, now I want to convert to...: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy by declaring her intention to "convert" to an "awakened Hindu" ideology, aligning with BJP and RSS.

'Need to understand chronology': RSS leader on CJP protest
'Need to understand chronology': RSS leader on CJP protest

RSS leader Atul Limaye has sparked controversy by alleging that foreign and political elements infiltrated the Cockroach Janata Party's NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar.