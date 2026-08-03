Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

States can close/withdraw FIRs against student protestors: SC

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
14:29
image
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the governments of Delhi and other states can close or withdraw FIRs against students who participated in protests against the NEET paper leak, provided they do not have antecedents involving grave and heinous offences.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also made it clear that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to grave and heinous offences.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Union government was serious in its commitment not to pursue FIRs against protesting students except those with criminal antecedents.

Mehta said that FIRs against over 2,700 people with antecedents involving grave and heinous offences would not be withdrawn.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that even lawyers' children were beaten during the protests.

"The videos are very shocking. We have given 300 videos to the court. Since directions have come from the top, the commissioner of police must look at all this. "Ideally, we have identified un-uniformed individuals committing such police excess. A direction has to go to the Commissioner of police and the RAF director as to why police used pellet guns etc," he said.

The matter is now listed for hearing on August 18.

The apex court had earlier said police excesses or a 'lathi charge' cannot be justified merely because there is an agitation and underlined that the right to peaceful protest was "absolutely guaranteed".

The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! States can close/withdraw FIRs against student protestors SC
LIVE! States can close/withdraw FIRs against student protestors SC

My US studies funded by...: Abhijeet Dipke on funding row
My US studies funded by...: Abhijeet Dipke on funding row

Dipke has clarified the funding of his US education, stating it was supported by a scholarship and an education loan, amidst growing scrutiny and calls for a probe into his finances.

Bypoll: Prashant Kishor surges ahead; Cong leads in Datia
Bypoll: Prashant Kishor surges ahead; Cong leads in Datia

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case
Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

Justice M S Liberhan, who probed Babri demolition, dies
Justice M S Liberhan, who probed Babri demolition, dies

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, who led the commission investigating the Babri Masjid demolition, has passed away at 87. His distinguished career included serving as Chief Justice of the Madras and Andhra Pradesh High Courts, and a long...