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Rupee rises for 6th day, gains 12 paise to 95.31 against US dollar

Mon, 03 August 2026
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The rupee strengthened against the US currency for the sixth consecutive session on Monday, closing higher by 12 paise at 95.31 following a sharp drop in global crude oil prices and a softer greenback after US President Donald Trump decided to hold off strikes against Iran.

FII inflows and gains in domestic stock markets provided further support to the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 95.11-95.34 during the day. It eventually settled at 95.31, up 12 paise from its previous close.

The rupee has rebounded by more than 3 per cent in the six trading sessions to Monday, aided by FII inflows and easing of tensions in the West Asia region.

The unit had closed higher by 7 paise at 95.43 against the US dollar on Friday.

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