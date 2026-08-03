RSS chief to interact with Gen Z in Mumbai on August 6

17:15

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will have a session with Gen Z and Gen Alpha on August 6 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai.



As per the release, this event will commemorate India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary with the inaugural ceremony of its Annual Championship Conference, bringing together over 2,000 high school students from over 100 cities across India.



The participants, aged between 15 and 19 years, represent schools and colleges for what is one of the largest youth-led congregations. Commenting on the occasion, Rishabh Shah, Founder, IIMUN, said, "Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before. I am grateful to Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invite to address this gathering at this critical juncture."



Bhagwat's address will mark the beginning of IIMUN's flagship Annual Championship Conference, where students debate and deliberate on local, national and international issues. Every year, IIMUN organises 108 conferences and thousands of civic engagements and community interventions led entirely by young people aged 15-24 for students aged 11-19. The inaugural ceremony will be centred around the theme "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way."



Founded in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, IIMUN is a public affairs platform dedicated to uniting the world by spreading the idea of Bharat and sensitising tomorrow's leaders, today. Over the past 15 years, the organisation has been run by 15- 24-year-olds; many of the participants and organisers have gone on to become elected representatives, civil servants, authors, lawyers, actors and business leaders.



The organisation's Advisory Board comprises distinguished leaders from diverse fields, including Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, Shashi Tharoor, Justice DY Chandrachud, Karan Johar, former Chiefs of the Armed Forces and PT Usha, among others. -- ANI