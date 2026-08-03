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Prashant Kishor widens lead to 6,011 votes over BJP candidate

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor on Monday widened his lead over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha to 6,011 votes in the Bankipur assembly by-election as the counting progressed in Bihar, officials said.

A celebratory mood was witnessed among Jan Suraaj Party supporters at its headquarters here.

While political strategist-turned-politician Kishor bagged 20,059 votes, Sinha got 14,048 votes and RJD's Rekha Gupta stood third with 3,983 votes after 10 rounds of counting. A total of 31 rounds of counting will be held.

The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 am here on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP.

Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar said, "These are early trends. The picture will become clear after a few more rounds of counting. We are hopeful that the mandate will be in the NDA's favour because we have worked for the development of people irrespective of caste, religion or creed." -- PTI

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