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Prashant Kishor remains ahead as round 4 ends

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has extended his lead over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha after the fourth round of counting in the Bankipur Assembly by-election here on Monday.

As per the latest official figures released by the Election Commission (EC) after Round 4 of the 31 scheduled rounds of counting, Prashant Kishor is leading with 6,269 votes, while BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha has secured 5,124 votes. Kishor is ahead by a margin of 1,145 votes.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari is currently in third place with 884 votes, trailing by 5,385 votes.

The bypoll, held on July 30, marks the first direct electoral contest of election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. The Bankipur Assembly seat, considered a traditional BJP stronghold, fell vacant after former MLA and BJP leader Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Vote counting is underway at the designated counting centre in Patna amid tight multi-tier security arrangements. A total of 31 rounds of counting are scheduled, with 27 rounds remaining after the completion of the second round.

The final result will be declared after the completion of all rounds of counting.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor said he was not looking for a "safe seat" and had deliberately chosen to contest from Bankipur, a long-standing BJP bastion, to send a message that Bihar's voters should move beyond caste and religion while exercising their franchise.

He had also urged people to stop voting out of fear for either Lalu Prasad Yadav or the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Kishor said he had consciously avoided contesting from a politically safe constituency. -- ANI

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