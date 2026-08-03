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Prashant Kishor leads in Bankipur bypoll

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor was leading by a margin of 862 votes over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the early trends of Bankipur by-election results, officials said on Monday.

While political strategist-turned-politician Kishor bagged 2,225 votes, Sinha got 1,363 votes and RJD's Rekha Gupta stood third with 505 votes after the first round of counting. A total of 31 rounds of counting will be held.

The counting of votes for the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar began at 8 am here on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

RJD's Rekha Gupta, who lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin in 2025 assembly elections by a margin of over 50,000 votes, has been fielded again by her party.

The bypoll, held on July 30, recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections.

Meanwhile, RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav visited Baba Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur and offered prayers before the counting began. PTI

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