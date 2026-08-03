Prashant Kishor heads for victory in Bankipur bypoll

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"The people of Bankipur have sent a clear message to the BJP leadership: 'Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar.' If the BJP wants to replace Samrat Chaudhary with another leader from the Kushwaha community, that is entirely their decision. We have no objection. But whoever is chosen should be a capable and upright person from the Kushwaha community."

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor attains unassailable lead of 15,864 votes in bypoll to BJP's Bankipur bastion.Streets across Patna erupted into celebrations as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor pulled off a monumental political upset in the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly byelection. Crossing Round 22 of 31 in vote counting, Kishor extended a commanding lead over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha.As news of the mounting lead spread, hundreds of Jan Suraaj workers gathered outside counting centres and party offices in Patna, dancing to dhol beats, smearing green gulal, and raising slogans hailing a "new dawn of alternative politics in Bihar."Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, "Our first priority after this victory is to honour the blessings and trust that the people of Bankipur have placed in us. We will do everything we can to improve Bankipur. You will begin to see those changes over the next two to three months. I don't want to make grand promises. My becoming an MLA will not transform Bankipur into Bengaluru overnight. But you will certainly see some improvements here in the next two to three months...