Prashant Kishor breaches BJP's bastion of Bankipur

19:19

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a Bharatiya Janata Party bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a by-poll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.



He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.



Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek 'Bunty' pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing 'family reasons'. -- PTI