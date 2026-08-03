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Prashant Kishor breaches BJP's bastion of Bankipur

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a Bharatiya Janata Party bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a by-poll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.

He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek 'Bunty' pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing 'family reasons'.  -- PTI

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