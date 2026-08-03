Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

PM, HM must come to House: Kharge

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
17:11
image
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and present the government's position on the recent student protest crackdown and alleged "missing funds."

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "We want the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to come to the House and present their views. What do they have to say? There is the issue of the missing funds. What is their position on it?"

Targeting the government over its handling of the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar, Kharge said, "Students were beaten, pellet guns were used, tear gas was fired, and every possible measure was taken against them. Why did this happen? For what reason? Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should take responsibility and make statements in the House." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prashant Kishor heads for victory in Bankipur bypoll
LIVE! Prashant Kishor heads for victory in Bankipur bypoll

Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia
Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC
States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC

The Supreme Court has clarified that state governments can withdraw FIRs against students who protested the NEET paper leak, provided they are not involved in grave or heinous offences. This ruling comes amidst concerns over police...

I was a moderate Hindu, now I want to convert to...: Kangana
I was a moderate Hindu, now I want to convert to...: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy by declaring her intention to "convert" to an "awakened Hindu" ideology, aligning with BJP and RSS.

'Need to understand chronology': RSS leader on CJP protest
'Need to understand chronology': RSS leader on CJP protest

RSS leader Atul Limaye has sparked controversy by alleging that foreign and political elements infiltrated the Cockroach Janata Party's NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar.