PM, HM must come to House: Kharge

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Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and present the government's position on the recent student protest crackdown and alleged "missing funds."



Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "We want the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to come to the House and present their views. What do they have to say? There is the issue of the missing funds. What is their position on it?"



Targeting the government over its handling of the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar, Kharge said, "Students were beaten, pellet guns were used, tear gas was fired, and every possible measure was taken against them. Why did this happen? For what reason? Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should take responsibility and make statements in the House." -- ANI