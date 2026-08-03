Oppn seeks Shah's response on police action against students

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Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday as Opposition members continued to disrupt the House, demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to answer questions on police action on students who protested against the alleged NEET paper leak.



Members of the Opposition, including from the Congress and the Left parties, raised slogans seeking answers from the home minister over the alleged excessive use of force by police to disperse protesting students in the capital and other states last month.



The MPs also raised slogans over allegations of theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



Some Left MPs displayed placards in the House, prompting Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to say such conduct was not in order and warned that action will be taken if it continued.



Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak, but the Chairman insisted that Opposition members first stop raising slogans and return to their seats.



Although several MPs began returning to their seats, intermittent sloganeering continued, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2 pm.



Trouble started as soon as listed papers were laid on the table of the House. Slogan-shouting Opposition MPs -- some carrying placards -- started moving towards the well. They, however, stopped at the front rows, but continued raising slogans.



Amid the uproar, Radhakrishnan called for listed Zero Hour mentions -- where MPs raise issues of public importance.



At one point, Opposition parties wanted him to allow the Leader of the Opposition to make a statement. However, as the slogan-shouting continued, Kharge wasn't called and the House was adjourned till 2 pm. PTI