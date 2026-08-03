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No regular FIR registered against Ruchika Singh: Delhi police

Mon, 03 August 2026
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The Delhi Police have clarified that no regular First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks made against the Prime Minister, senior Delhi police sources said.

As per the sources, a Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage.

Earlier on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "intimidating" the youth, referencing the situation and assured the girl involved in the case that he stands with her.

"What Modi ji did to Ruchika Singh is a cowardly act. By doing this to Ruchika, you want to instil fear in the youth. But the fear of you and your police has now been eradicated from the hearts of the youth. You intimidate one Ruchika, and ten more Ruchikas are posting videos against you on social media. Ruchika, I stand with you. If you ever need any kind of help, just let us know," he said. -- ANI

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