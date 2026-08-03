No negotiations with US currently: Iran

15:38

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington.



According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei, while addressing the reporters, said that Tehran has no plans to host or send delegations "during these days."



Baghaei stated, "We are not going to host a delegation or be guests of a country during these days."



Meanwhile, Fars news agency reported that Baghaei emphasised that Iran's current diplomatic engagement remains strictly bilateral with neighbouring Oman, centred on establishing a temporary safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI