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Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; no explosives found so far

Mon, 03 August 2026
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12:22
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Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats, triggering immediate security responses and evacuations on Monday.

The Delhi Police stated that all standard safety protocols were rigorously followed, and thorough checks of the affected school premises were conducted by bomb disposal squads and local law enforcement. The officials confirmed that, so far, nothing suspicious has been found during the searches.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, a high security alert was briefly triggered in the national capital after a threat call was received claiming that the historic Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax, officials said.

The threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the gravity of the threat to the iconic monument, the Mumbai Police immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room. -- ANI

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