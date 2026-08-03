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Meet the man who will be heading IndiGo

Mon, 03 August 2026
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11:43
Pic: Reuters/Caroline Chia/File Photo
Pic: Reuters/Caroline Chia/File Photo
Willie Walsh on Monday took charge as the CEO of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

A pilot and an aviation industry leader who just completed his tenure as the Director General of the global airlines' grouping IATA, Walsh's appointment as the CEO was announced by IndiGo on March 31.

In a release on Monday, IndiGo said Walsh has assumed charge as the CEO to lead the airline's next era of growth and global ambition.

The appointment of Walsh was announced on March 31, less than three weeks after the sudden exit of Pieter Elbers against the backdrop of massive operational disruptions at the airline in December last year.

As CEO, IndiGo said Walsh would lead the airline's overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience.

"IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. 

Walsh has served as the CEO of Aer Lingus, British Airways and International Airlines Group. He also served as the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). -- PTI

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