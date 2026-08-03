Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra SIR: Over 93% enumeration forms distributed

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
15:53
image
More than 93 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed, and nearly 73 per cent digitised under the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, with the August 8 deadline just days away, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday.

While Wardha and Hingoli districts in Marathwada recorded 100 per cent form distribution, major cities, including Pune, Thane, and Mumbai Suburban, trailed behind in both distribution and digitisation progress, according to the official bulletin.

The enumeration phase of the SIR began on June 30 and is set to culminate on August 8.

With 9.79 crore voters in Maharashtra, a total of 9.18 crore (93.79 per cent) enumeration forms have been distributed, while over 7.13 crore (72.89 per cent) forms have been digitised.

As many as 1,00,253 booth-level officers (BLOs) are engaged in the SIR exercise across the state.

According to the bulletin, Wardha and Hingoli have completed 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms, while metropolises such as Pune reported 80.72 per cent distribution, Thane (82.33 per cent), Mumbai Suburban (85.12 per cent), Nagpur (87.62 per cent), Mumbai City (90.42 per cent) and Palghar (91.76 per cent). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharashtra SIR: Over 93% enumeration forms distributed
LIVE! Maharashtra SIR: Over 93% enumeration forms distributed

States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC
States can withdraw FIRs against students unless...: SC

The Supreme Court has clarified that state governments can withdraw FIRs against students who protested the NEET paper leak, provided they are not involved in grave or heinous offences. This ruling comes amidst concerns over police...

Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia
Prashant Kishor surges in BJP bastion; Cong ahead in Datia

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

My US studies funded by...: Abhijeet Dipke on funding row
My US studies funded by...: Abhijeet Dipke on funding row

Dipke has clarified the funding of his US education, stating it was supported by a scholarship and an education loan, amidst growing scrutiny and calls for a probe into his finances.

Retd IAF officer moves SC against July 20 march organisers
Retd IAF officer moves SC against July 20 march organisers

A retired Air Force officer has approached the Supreme Court, seeking urgent action against the organisers of the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging incitement to violence and continued inflammatory statements.