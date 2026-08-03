Kejriwal's march to PM's house will not be allowed: Police

22:12

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposed march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on August 4 to submit petitions against E20 fuel will not be allowed, police sources said on Monday.



A police source said no permission has been granted for the march and security arrangements are being made to prevent any unauthorised procession.



On Saturday, Kejriwal announced at a 'National Town Hall Against E20' here that he would march to the PM's residence at 12 noon on August 4 with 100 volunteers to submit a petition against the ethanol-blended fuel with 2 lakh signatures collected through an online campaign.



Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was pushing E20 fuel as it 'yielded' to US President Donald Trump to buy ethanol from his country.



The former Delhi chief minister said he had sent a letter to the prime minister last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 fuel, but received no response. -- PTI