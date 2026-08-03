Kejriwal to march to PM residence over E20 petrol

12:44

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence Tuesday with 100 people to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging the Centre is pushing it under pressure from US President Donald Trump.



Kejriwal alleged that India has "yielded" to Trump to buy ethanol from the United States and said the government's continued push for ethanol-blended petrol suggested there was a "hidden agenda".



"I will go to PM's residence tomorrow along with 100 people to personally hand over the petitions signed by the public and discuss issues related to ethanol-blended petrol. People are facing several problems in their vehicles despite all that the government is continuing with this, which means there is a hidden agenda," Kejriwal said at a press conference.



"People are saying that PM Modi is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from the United States," he added.



Kejriwal said he would personally hand over the petitions to Modi after receiving no response to a letter he had sent to the prime minister last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.



In his letter, Kejriwal had sought the availability of options for both pure petrol and E20 fuel at petrol stations, besides demanding a reduction in the price of ethanol-blended petrol.



"We did not get any response on the letter, so now we will personally hand over the petition to PM Modi. We had launched a petition campaign against ethanol-blended petrol. More than 2 lakh people have signed this petition," he said.



Kejriwal also said the "Ethanol Townhall" organised by the AAP last week was a "huge success", with several people joining the meeting virtually. PTI