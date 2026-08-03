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IYC launches legal helpline for students protesters receiving threats

Mon, 03 August 2026
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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday launched a nationwide legal helpline for students and youths alleging threats and harassment over their participation in recent protests, saying it would provide assistance and organisational support to those seeking help.

The helpline number '9811867474', launched under the IYC's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, will receive complaints from students alleging threats, online abuse, intimidation and harassment linked to their participation in the protests, the Congress' youth wing said in a statement.

The IYC claimed it had earlier received complaints through the helpline from students alleging intimidation by people associated with right-wing groups since the student protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

It also alleged that some students and their families had faced intimidation at their homes, and mentioned the cases of Ritika Singh and influencer Shraddha Singh, who, according to the organisation, have publicly spoken about online abuse and threats.

The opposition youth wing said every complaint received through the helpline would be reviewed and legal assistance and organisational support would be extended wherever required.

Announcing the initiative, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "Young Indians have every constitutional right to question the government and raise their voice without fear."

"We continue to believe that the authorities will fulfil their constitutional duty to protect these young voices and uphold their freedom of expression. However, if they fail to do so, the Indian Youth Congress will stand with every student through legal and organisational support," he added.  -- PTI

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