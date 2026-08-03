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Interim stay extended on demolition of 38 Jauhar University buildings

Mon, 03 August 2026
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19:07
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The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court on Monday extended till August 10 the interim stay on the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, providing temporary relief to the institution in the long-running dispute with authorities.

Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, after hearing both sides, allowed the earlier interim order to continue and fixed August 10 as the next date of hearing.

The dispute stems from a July 15 order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), directing the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging they had been constructed without approved building plans under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The proposed demolition was stayed by the divisional commissioner's court on July 27.

Advocate Junaid Ejaz Jafri, appearing for the university founded by Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan, said on Monday that the court had granted the university significant relief by continuing the stay on the demolition proceedings.

"The court has maintained the interim stay on the demolition of the university buildings. The matter will now be heard on the next scheduled date, when arguments of both sides will be considered," he said.

The Allahabad High Court had dismissed a petition filed by the Maulana Ali Jauhar Trust challenging the demolition notices after noting that the appellate authority had already granted interim protection and declined to interfere at that stage.

The university has maintained that the action against the buildings is unjustified, while the RDA has defended the demolition notices, alleging violations of building regulations.

The Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties have criticised the action against the university, alleging political vendetta.

Students of the university were also protesting against the demolition notice but had 'temporarily' halted their stir following the interim stay on the proposed action.  -- PTI

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