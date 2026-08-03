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Gujarat govt orders withdrawal of cases against NEET protesters

Mon, 03 August 2026
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The Gujarat government has directed state police to withdraw all criminal cases registered against students, youth and others who participated in recent protests over the NEET-UG examination paper leak, officials said on Monday.

In a letter to Director General of Police GS Malik, dated July 31, the Home Department cited the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment restraining police from taking coercive steps against minor student protesters and ordered the immediate withdrawal of existing cases.

The Department asked the police not to take any adverse legal or penal action against students, youth or any other persons who participated in the agitations in Gujarat.

It further directed that if any FIRs or criminal cases had already been registered against participants in the protests, the legal process to withdraw them should be completed immediately.

Protests were organised in Ahmedabad and several other cities of Gujarat in support of demonstrations held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination.

The Home Department's communication did not specify the number of FIRs or criminal cases which would be withdrawn under the decision.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court clarified that the expression 'criminal antecedents' in its July 28 order on releasing student protesters referred only to those involved in grave and heinous offences, and said states could close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining students in accordance with law.

The student-led protests, which spread to several cities, were centred around the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar on June 20, was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP's other demands.  -- PTI

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