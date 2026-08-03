Dhaka seeks India's clarification over Hasina's presser

23:37

Hasina's government was toppled on August 5, 2024, after violent student-led street protests in Bangladesh, following which she fled to India.





She has been living in India since then.

According to some media reports, Hasina, 78, is expected to join a private event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) virtually on August 5 in New Delhi.





Hasina's US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, and Bangladesh Human Rights Watch general secretary Mahammad Ali Siddique are among those who would join the event.

Bangladesh has sought clarification from India over its position on deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, coinciding with the second anniversary of her government's ouster, the junior foreign minister said on Monday.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam also said that Hasina's public political activities from Indian territory could have a negative impact on relations between the two countries.Separately, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Foreign Affairs adviser Humaiun Kobir said Hasina's planned public address from Indian soil could undermine the 'positive momentum in bilateral relations'."Bangladesh wants India to make its position clear on the matter," Shama said while addressing a media briefing. She added that Dhaka does not want the issue to undermine bilateral relations.Kobir said Bangladesh expected India to debar Hasina or any individual related to her disbanded party and affiliated organisations from using Indian territory to deliver political statements or carry out activities aimed at creating instability inside Bangladesh, according to an official statement.He made the comments when Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on him.'The discussion focused on increasing people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit,' the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on X.The High Commissioner 'reiterated India's intent to work positively with the Government of Bangladesh to advance the developmental aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh', it added.According to Bangladesh's statement, various aspects of the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing the bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests, it said.On Hasina's planned public appearance on August 5, the statement said that Kobir informed the High Commissioner that Bangladesh expected India to debar Hasina or any individual related to her disbanded party and affiliated organisations from using Indian territory to deliver political statements or carry out activities aimed at creating instability inside Bangladesh.He noted that such activities 'could undermine the positive momentum in bilateral relations', it said.The Indian High Commissioner assured that the matter 'would be duly considered, necessary inquiries made, and active attention paid to the issue', the statement said.Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and constructive engagement, expressing confidence that mutual trust and discussions would help achieve long-term and sustainable solutions to all outstanding issues, it said.Shama said political activities by 'fugitives from India who seek to create instability in Bangladesh' could affect bilateral ties while Dhaka repeatedly conveyed its position that 'fugitives or convicted individuals' should not use Indian soil for political activities aimed at destabilising Bangladesh."We want relations with India to improve. I believe India also wants that," she said.Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said the government placed law enforcement and security agencies on high alert ahead of August 5 to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the country."All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the country ahead of August 5," he told reporters.An interim government, which took charge after Hasina's ouster, disbanded her political party, Awami League, under an executive order under an anti-terror law.In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death, in absentia, after being convicted of crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal for her role in the violent crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.Hasina has dismissed charges against her as 'politically motivated'.Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition for a while.New Delhi has acknowledged the extradition request and maintains that it is under legal consideration. --