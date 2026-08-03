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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary congratulates Prashant Kishor

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on his victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll on Monday.

Kishor wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a BJP bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a bypoll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.

He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Commending Kishor, the chief minister said, "In the grand festival of democracy, the people have chosen Jan Suraaj in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. I respect the people's verdict and extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prashant Kishor ji on his victory."

Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Neeraj Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek 'Bunty' pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing 'family reasons'.  -- PTI

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