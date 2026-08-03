Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary congratulates Prashant Kishor

21:01

Kishor wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a BJP bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a bypoll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.





He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on his victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll on Monday.Commending Kishor, the chief minister said, "In the grand festival of democracy, the people have chosen Jan Suraaj in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. I respect the people's verdict and extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prashant Kishor ji on his victory."Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Neeraj Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek 'Bunty' pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing 'family reasons'. --