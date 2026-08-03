Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

B'desh's 2024 student movement fooled us: Taslima on CJP

Mon, 03 August 2026
Share:
09:44
image
Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Sunday drew a parallel between Delhi's CJP-led protest against exam irregularities and the 2024 stir that ousted Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime and said the student movement in Dhaka "fooled us".

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, a day after an event Taslima attended here faced brief disruption owing to protests from a section of the audience, the acclaimed writer said she did not follow what was happening at Jantar Mantar, but a small video clip of the protest "reminded me of the July 2024 students' movement in Bangladesh".

"It was like that. That student movement in Bangladesh fooled us. Because we thought the students wanted to abolish the quota system. Sheikh Hasina had also agreed to their demands, but ultimately the government fell. Later, we found that jihadis (Islamic fundamentalists) were behind that movement. The fallout has not been good for Bangladesh. Jihadis have taken over power there," Nasreen said.

She said the developments in Bangladesh after the protests had reinforced her concerns about the consequences of such movements.

That Bangladesh protest of 2024 should serve as a lesson, the author said.

A massive student-led protest ousted Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, 2024. Since then, she has been living in exile in New Delhi as an Interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge three days later.

The country went through a phase of political uncertainty, while minority communities, including Hindus, have repeatedly raised concerns over their security. In February this year, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman secured a sweeping victory in a landmark parliamentary election, leading to him becoming the prime minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says new Iran talks to begin today
LIVE! Trump says new Iran talks to begin today

3 bypoll results today: Will Prashant Kishor spring surprise?
3 bypoll results today: Will Prashant Kishor spring surprise?

Vote counting has commenced for crucial by-elections in three BJP-ruled states: Bihar (Bankipur), Madhya Pradesh (Datia), and Gujarat (Manjalpur). These bypolls, necessitated by resignations, a conviction, and a death, are being closely...

CJP backs J'khand students' stir over JPSC exam irregularities
CJP backs J'khand students' stir over JPSC exam irregularities

The Cockroach Janta Party has extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams.

Assam Floods: Village A River Wiped Out
Assam Floods: Village A River Wiped Out

The water rose from knee level to chest height within minutes before climbing even higher. Homes crumbled, cattle sheds collapsed and everything that could be carried away by the current vanished.

Ram Temple skit row: Slipper attack on Pappu Yadav at presser
Ram Temple skit row: Slipper attack on Pappu Yadav at presser

The controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified on Sunday after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in...