Assam Teen Allegedly Raped, Murdered

14:21

-- Sabir Nishat

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unidentified assailant in Assam's Hailakandi district, triggering widespread outrage and a highway blockade by local residents demanding swift justice.The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday at a house near National Highway 6 under the jurisdiction of the Katlicherra police outpost.According to preliminary reports, the assailant allegedly took advantage of the absence of other family members before committing the crime.The girl's death sparked protests in the area, with angry residents blocking National Highway 6 and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible as well as stringent punishment for the perpetrators.The blockade brought traffic on the crucial highway connecting Assam and Mizoram to a standstill, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded for several hours before police intervened.A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the spot to restore order and begin an investigation into the case.Police have since detained five persons for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the crime. Investigators are examining all possible angles, and further details are awaited.The incident has sent shockwaves across the district, with residents calling for a speedy investigation and justice for the victim.