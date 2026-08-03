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Assam floods: Govt releases first tranche of Rs 75,000/household aid

Mon, 03 August 2026
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10:35
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The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of interim relief of about Rs 75,000 each to flood-affected households, officials said on Monday.

The toll in the devastating deluge in Upper Assam rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.35 lakh, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh.

Families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts will receive Rs 15,000 per household, among other benefits being provided for the affected people in the first tranche, with total relief amounting to Rs 75,000 per household, the officials said.

Sarma is scheduled to visit parts of Sivasagar district during the day and oversee the relief and rehabilitation operations, while also interacting with the affected people. -- PTI

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