After NEET-UG controversy, NTA moves to tighten security with Rs 7.5 cr tender

13:20

Following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a Rs 7.5-crore tender for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters at Minto Road, regional offices at Okhla, storage facilities and other notified locations.



According to the tender document, the move aims to safeguard NTA's personnel, visitors, assets, premises, records, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms and other critical infrastructure.



The July 25 Request for Proposal (RFP) said the estimated contract value is "Rs 7.5 crore plus GST (tentative) for a 2-year contract without variation".



Bids can be submitted until 3 pm on August 17, and the printing-services tender closes on August 20, it said. The contract will initially remain valid for two years and can be extended for two additional one-year periods, subject to satisfactory performance, mutual consent and approval of the competent authority. -- PTI