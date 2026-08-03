Actor Aditi Sharma accuses husband, in-laws of domestic violence

10:07

Actor Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law, Urmila Kaushik, and her sister-in-law, Kirti Kaushik, at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station.



An FIR was registered on July 31 against the three based on Sharma's complaint. Sharma has accused them of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, doubting her character, and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).



According to her statement to the police, Aditi met Abhineet in June 2021 during an online acting class. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship.



With the consent of both families, the couple began living together in a live-in relationship at a flat in Goregaon West in September 2024, before getting married on November 12, 2024.



Aditi alleged that within two to three days of the wedding, her husband's behaviour changed. She claimed he started objecting to her choice of clothes and picking fights over minor issues.



She also alleged that instead of contributing to household expenses, her husband would take money from her.



According to the complaint, an argument over coffee on January 1, 2025, escalated into verbal abuse. Following this, her husband allegedly began suspecting her character, accused her of having an affair, regularly checked her mobile phone, and started sleeping in a separate room.



She further alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents. -- ANI