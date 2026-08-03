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4, including groom, arrested for arranging 15-year-old girl's 'marriage' in Indore for Rs 3 lakh

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Four persons were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly arranging the 'marriage' of a 15-year-old girl for Rs 3 lakh, a police official said.

The probe began after the girl was reported missing from Banganga police station limits, he said.

The human trafficking ring was exposed based on the victim's statement and other evidence, the official added.

"A probe revealed the girl's actual age was 15, but her Aadhaar card had been tampered to pass her off as a 21-year-old. Two men from Indore took advantage of the girl's family's poor financial situation and lured her with the promise of earning money and buying a house," Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said.

According to Gurjar, the accused posed as relatives of the girl and completed the marriage process, taking Rs 3 lakh from the groom's family in exchange.

"The groom, his father, and two others have been arrested. Five other individuals associated with the gang are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," he said.  -- PTI

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