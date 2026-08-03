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3 bypoll results today: All eyes on Prashant Kishor

Mon, 03 August 2026
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Counting of votes for the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar began at 8 am on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party wrests the seat from the BJP.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin,  who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.  

"The counting of votes for the Bankipur by-election began amid tight security arrangements," an official said.

The bypoll, held on July 30, recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections.

The counting of votes is also underway for the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat's Vadodara and the Datia Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

In Gujarat, the BJP fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress nominated its Gujarat vice president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

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