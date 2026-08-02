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UP: Pregnant school teacher's body found near rail crossing in Kushinagar

Sun, 02 August 2026
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A pregnant school teacher was found dead near railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, the police said on Sunday.

The body of Pinky Gupta (35), who was on maternity leave from her job as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Bazardeeha in Maharajganj district, was found near the railway crossing, around 100 metres south of the Gorakhpur-Thawe railway track on Saturday night.

According to police, the mutilated body was spotted after the Anand Vihar-Chhapra Express passed through the area around 8 pm near Bhuliya Agarwa village.

Her husband, Ravindra Gupta, identified the body. Ravindra is also an assistant teacher posted at a primary school in Mathiya Shriram under Sevarhi block.

He told police that the couple lived in a rented house in Salemgarh along with Pinky's mother. He said he was out on Saturday and was unable to contact his wife despite repeated phone calls. On returning home, he learnt that she had left the house unexpectedly.

Ravindra lodged a missing persons complaint with Taryasujan police, before later being informed that a body had been recovered from the railway track. -- PTI

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