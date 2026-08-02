TN to withdraw cases against students who protested against NEET leak

12:31

The cases registered against students who had protested against NEET will be withdrawn, Tamil Nadu Minister A Rajmohan said on Sunday.



The decision came following a directive from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the School Education minister said in a social media post.



"As per the directions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET examination will be withdrawn. Further details will be announced shortly."



"Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he added.



The move comes in the wake of the government facing flak from some sections for cases being filed against anti-NEET agitators who held protests after the CJP hit the streets in Delhi against the examination paper leak. -- PTI