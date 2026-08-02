Tight security for President Murmu's three-day Odisha visit beginning Monday

21:12

The Odisha government has stepped up security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's three-day visit to the state beginning Monday, officials said.



According to the President's itinerary, Murmu will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon and travel to Damapada in Cuttack district to inaugurate the Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj University, a 100-acre eco-conscious campus. She will return to Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan.



On August 4, the President will travel by train from Bhubaneswar railway station to Behrampur in Ganjam district. She will visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers.



Murmu will return to Bhubaneswar by train before leaving for New Delhi aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.



"The President's train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains," a senior police officer said. -- PTI